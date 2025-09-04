Comparing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 11.50% 14.67% 7.17% Aaron’s 8.53% 22.54% 9.98%

Dividends

LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LexinFintech pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aaron’s pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aaron’s has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LexinFintech and Aaron’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.52 $150.76 million $1.27 4.77 Aaron’s $2.46 billion 0.56 $197.25 million $5.06 6.95

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LexinFintech and Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aaron’s 1 1 4 1 2.71

LexinFintech currently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 124.42%. Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Aaron’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Aaron’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aaron’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aaron’s beats LexinFintech on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.