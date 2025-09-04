Vident Advisory LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 137.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

