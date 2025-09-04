Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $6,258,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133,933.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

