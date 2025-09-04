AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

