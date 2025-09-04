Vident Advisory LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Jaewon Ryu purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,878. This represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

