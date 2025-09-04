Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF $ECON Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,801 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECON opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.52. Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

