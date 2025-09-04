Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, adecreaseof60.0% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Intellinetics Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INLX opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.26. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intellinetics
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.