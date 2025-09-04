Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, adecreaseof60.0% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intellinetics Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INLX opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.26. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

