Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Update

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,300 shares, anincreaseof180.2% from the July 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently,4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

EVTV opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.97.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.