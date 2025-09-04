AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, adecreaseof59.6% from the July 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

IDTVF opened at $31.26 on Thursday. AB Industrivärden has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

