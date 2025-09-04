Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 221,400 shares, anincreaseof201.2% from the July 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Down 10.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
