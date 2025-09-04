Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 221,400 shares, anincreaseof201.2% from the July 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

