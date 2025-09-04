Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 28,548 Shares of InMode Ltd. $INMD

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of InMode worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in InMode by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,310 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 95,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,621 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.00. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Read Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.