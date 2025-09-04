Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on August 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 8/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 8/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 8/1/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $633.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $588.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

