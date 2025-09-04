Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 49,200 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Olin worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -194.33 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. Olin’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

