50,440 Shares in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,440 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.76. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.