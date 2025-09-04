Fox Corporation $FOX Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 457.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 183.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 327.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $55.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

