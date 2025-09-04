Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Trading Down 2.6%

XNCR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Xencor has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,087.26. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.