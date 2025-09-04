Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 985.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,386,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

