State of Wyoming Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 300.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,454,006 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,848.40. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,822.65. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,597 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA stock opened at $167.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.