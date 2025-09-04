State of Wyoming Invests $229,000 in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTH. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 13,386.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTH. Wall Street Zen raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Priority Technology news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.64. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.63 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

