Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 49,071 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,071 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LZ opened at $11.00 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LZ

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,403.21. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.