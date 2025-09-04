Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,506,000 after buying an additional 10,181,253 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,933,000. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,264,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,847 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,799,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 343.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

