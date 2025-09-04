Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares in the company, valued at $58,229,008.72. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $546,334.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,206.80. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,128 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

