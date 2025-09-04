Analysts Set Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target at $33.20

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,036.16. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home BancShares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Home BancShares by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Home BancShares by 32.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

