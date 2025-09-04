NIO Inc. $NIO Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE NIO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. NIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

