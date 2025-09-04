Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $4,829,950. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $468.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.36. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.33 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.