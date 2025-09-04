Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. $HONE

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $551.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.63.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.