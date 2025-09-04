essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.99 ($0.27). Approximately 5,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 49,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of essensys in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 41 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 41.

Get essensys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on essensys

essensys Price Performance

essensys Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.95 million, a PE ratio of -505.05 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market, essensys is a leading global provider of software and technology to the commercial real estate industry.

Partnering with many of the world’s leading landlords and flexible workspace operators, essensys delivers innovative digital experience (DX) solutions that drive occupancy, maximise yield and reduce operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.