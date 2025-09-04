Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,228.80 ($43.40) and last traded at GBX 2,745 ($36.90), with a volume of 1185687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($33.60).
GNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,630 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725.
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
