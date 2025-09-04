Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Decreases By 59.1%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, adecreaseof59.1% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.