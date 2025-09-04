Head to Head Review: Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) versus LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -1.23% -1.11% -0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceres Ventures and LifeStance Health Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $1.25 billion 1.71 -$57.44 million ($0.05) -109.80

Ceres Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ceres Ventures and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 LifeStance Health Group 1 0 5 1 2.86

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.83%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Ceres Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates an outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patient care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

