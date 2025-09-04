China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) & Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) and China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and China Sun Group High-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 23.21% 20.00% 16.19% China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Garmin and China Sun Group High-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 2 1 0 1 2.00 China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Garmin currently has a consensus price target of $222.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.27%. Given China Sun Group High-Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Sun Group High-Tech is more favorable than Garmin.

Garmin has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garmin and China Sun Group High-Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $6.30 billion 7.24 $1.41 billion $8.11 29.21 China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds and satellite communicators, golf devices, consumer automotive devices, and dog devices, as well as InReach and Gramin response communication device. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions, including integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponders, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, and various services. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, audio products and accessories, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment units; and software, map database, cameras, wearables, and automotive solutions. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as online webshop. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

