TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCRX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

TCRX stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 1,964.88%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

