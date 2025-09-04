Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.49). Approximately 860,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,488,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.59).

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of £201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

