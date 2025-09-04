Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE FDS opened at $370.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.41 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.53 and its 200 day moving average is $429.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

