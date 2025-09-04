Snap Inc. $SNAP Position Trimmed by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Snap by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,432,603.08. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 7,900 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $55,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $464,237.41. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,510,644 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,447 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

