Vident Advisory LLC Has $997,000 Stake in RLI Corp. $RLI

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

