Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $391.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.21, for a total value of $1,269,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,916.65. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,681 shares of company stock worth $25,807,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.69.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

