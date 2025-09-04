Trexquant Investment LP Buys 59,829 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.49% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

