Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

