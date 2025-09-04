Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 241,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

