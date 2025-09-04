Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

