State of Wyoming Acquires 175 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:FN opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day moving average is $249.19. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

