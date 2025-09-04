Head to Head Survey: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of TruGolf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $1.06 million N/A $810,000.00 N/A N/A TruGolf $22.67 million 0.22 -$8.80 million ($48.19) -0.08

This table compares Global Technologies and TruGolf”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruGolf.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies 17.88% -153.32% 7.07% TruGolf -52.55% N/A -60.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Technologies and TruGolf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00

TruGolf has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,531.58%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Summary

TruGolf beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

