Contrasting Cable One (NYSE:CABO) and Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) and Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cable One has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosiebensat.1 Media has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cable One and Prosiebensat.1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 5 0 0 1.83 Prosiebensat.1 Media 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Cable One presently has a consensus price target of $279.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.87%. Given Cable One’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cable One is more favorable than Prosiebensat.1 Media.

This table compares Cable One and Prosiebensat.1 Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.58 billion 0.56 $14.48 million ($88.37) -1.77 Prosiebensat.1 Media $4.24 billion 0.48 $55.19 million ($0.10) -22.60

Prosiebensat.1 Media has higher revenue and earnings than Cable One. Prosiebensat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cable One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and Prosiebensat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One -32.18% 8.40% 2.25% Prosiebensat.1 Media -2.27% 13.40% 3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cable One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosiebensat.1 Media beats Cable One on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes. In addition, the company offers Sparklight TV, an IPTV video service that allows customers to stream its video channels from the cloud through an app on supported devices, such as the Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Android-based smart televisions. Further, it provides data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. The company serves residential and business customers, comprising data, video, and voice services. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8. This segment is involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV films, and digital content; and operates Studio71 which creates and sells digital offerings for influencers. Its Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for online dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.