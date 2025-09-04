Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

INSE stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $243.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

