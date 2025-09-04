OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $306,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $2,666,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 165,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $59.95 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

