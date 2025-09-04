LKQ Corporation $LKQ Stock Position Decreased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 487,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 166,231 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.90.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.LKQ’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

