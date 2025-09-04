Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 65.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

