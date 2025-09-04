Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 2,652 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,365.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after acquiring an additional 163,502 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $10,340,000. Finally, LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $24,627,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0%

WST opened at $248.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average of $223.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.