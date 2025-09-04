Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.07 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

